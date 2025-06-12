Rox Remain in First, Go for Split Friday in Thunder Bay

June 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox first baseman Dominic Smaldino

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox first baseman Dominic Smaldino(St. Cloud Rox)

THUNDER BAY, ON - The St. Cloud Rox (11-4) fell just short against the Thunder Bay Border Cats (9-7) on Thursday, 9-6, and are looking to split the series on Friday as they remain in first place in the Great Plains West.

Riley Iffrig (Saint Louis University) started the scoring for St. Cloud in the second inning, smashing the ball out of the park to score the first two runs for the Rox, and pull the game within one run at 3-2.

The Rox would score one in the third, and a Cayden Gaskin (University of South Carolina) RBI single in the fifth inning would bring Nolan Geislinger (Iowa Western CC) home for the second time in the matchup, cutting the deficit to two at 6-4.

The Rox scored two more runs in the eighth, but were just out of reach by the end of the game.

The Rox remain in first place in the Great Plains West and will seek revenge against the Border Cats on Friday.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Riley Iffrig.

The Rox will face the Border Cats again on Friday, June 13, for the final game of the two-game series before returning to Joe Faber Field on Saturday, June 14, to face the Minot Hot Tots at 7:05 PM. There will be post-game fireworks and a trucker hat giveaway to the first 500 fans, presented by Eide Chrysler. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.