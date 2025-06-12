Growlers Tab Late Rally in 6-2 Win in Traverse City

June 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (10-6) defeated the Traverse City Pit Spitters (8-9) in the fifth game of the 2025 edition of the 131 Rivalry Series.

Kalamazoo jumped early scoring a run in the first inning off a Will Bowen double steal. The Growlers would try a double steal again with Trevor Johnson and Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe, but the former would be caught on his way to second to end the first. Kalamazoo starter Kaden Kiser would have an opportune double play in to end the Pit Spitters threat in the first. Kiser and counterpart Kellen Roberts would pitch scoreless seconds, before the the Growlers would score another run in the third, taking a 2-0 lead.

The scoring would stop before the Pit Spitters would execute a double steal and score Cole Prout on a single. Both Kiser and Roberts would pitch six innings of two run ball, both exiting with a no decision. The remainder of the game would be a tale of two stories. Kalamazoo would throw two arms, Donny Tober and Tyler Papenbrock, combining for three innings of scoreless baseball, while Traverse City would struggle to find their shutdown arm. Five Pit Spitter arms would combine for the final nine outs, combining for just one hit, four earned runs, seven walks, and three hit batsmen. The Growlers would score two runs thanks to a fielding error giving them the 6-2 advantage they would hold to the end.

Kaden Kiser (pictured) was the star for the Growlers, along with the entire pitching staff. Kiser allowed his defense to work behind him, striking out just two, but induced ground balls when he needed, turning two double plays in the first two innings. Donny Tober in relief went two innings, walking just one, throwing just 18 pitches. "They're getting the work done, getting their conditioning in," said Greg Wright, the pitching coach for Kalamazoo. "They're really buying in to what we're doing and it's working pretty well." Kalamazoo's team ERA continues to drop, with the bullpen allowing just one run in the last 18.1 innings of work.

Kalamazoo and Traverse City get to the halfway point in their season series Friday night, with the fourth game of the season in Traverse City.







