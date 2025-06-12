Tough Pitching Leads Game One Loss

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose the first game of the two-game series to the Kalamazoo Growlers, 6-2.

After losing three of the first four games of the season against the Pit Spitters, the Growlers started out on the right foot tonight. With runners on the corners and two outs, Trevor Johnson singled scoring Will Bowen to give them a 1-0 lead. A couple of singles to open the top of the third inning restarted the offense for the Growlers. Bowen, hit a groundball to first base deep enough to allow VanderWoude to score and extend the Growlers lead to 2-0.

The Pit Spitters offense found their footing in the bottom of the third sixth inning with a leadoff walk by Aaron Piasceki. Brett Rozman grounded into a fielder's choice to put runners on the corners with one out. Rozman then sacrificed himself by stealing second early, distracting the defense long enough for Piasecki to score before giving himself up to bring the Pit Spitters within 2-1. Charlie Iriotakis continued his best night at the plate with a single to right field that scored Cole Prout to tie the game at 2-2.

Looking for insurance runs, the Growlers drew three walks to load the bases to open the top of the eighth inning. Johnson grounded into a fielder's choice to score a pair of runs to put the Growlers up 4-2. In the top of the ninth inning, it was the same situation, this time a single and a couple of hits by pitches loaded the bases. VanderWoude was the first to score on a wild pitch to push the Growlers lead to 5-2. Still, with bases loaded, Johnson drew a walk scoring Bowen to make it 6-2.

The Pit Spitters loss drops them to a record of 8-9 on the year, while the Growlers secure their 10th win of the season, maintaining their tie with the Rockford Rivets atop of the division. The series and homestand will conclude tomorrow night. First pitch is 7:05PM.







