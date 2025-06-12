Woodchucks Score 21, Take Down Rafters in Rain-Shortened Contest

June 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

WAUSAU, WI- The Wausau Woodchucks turned in an emphatic 21-7 victory on Thursday night at Athletic Park, in a game that was called after five innings due to rain.

The Woodchucks and Rapids Rafters played through a downpour for most of the game, with the game able to be played thanks to the new turf infield at Athletic Park. In just five innings of play, 28 total runs were scored, the most in a game that the Woodchucks played this season.

The game started in Wisconsin Rapids' favor. The Rafters scored two runs in the top of the first, and two runs in the second, to take a 4-3 lead early.

But after that point, it was all Woodchucks. Wausau outscored Wisconsin Rapids 18-3 from the bottom of the second onward and had multiple big innings. That included the Woodchucks scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the second, their second 10-run frame of the season, and six runs in the bottom of the fourth to extend their lead to 14.

Wausau had multiple stars on offense on the night, with Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC) leading the way. The star outfielder initially picked up a knock after banging the center field wall on defense in the first, but battled through the pain, going an impressive 4-4 and extending his league-leading hit streak to 16 games.

The rest of the Woodchucks followed. Ryan Pruitt (South Florida) had his second consecutive three-hit game, going 3-5 with 2 RBIs. Aiden Harris (Virginia) made an impressive debut with the Woodchucks, going 3-3 with 2 RBIs, and reaching all four times he came to the plate. Anthony Quigley (South Florida) shined as well, recording 5 RBIs in a 3-3 day for him at the plate. In total, Wausau recorded 21 hits, the most for the Woodchucks in a game in 2025.

Both teams had trouble on the mound, but the one pitcher who was able to pitch well in the rainy conditions was Everett Swaim (Chandler-Gilbert CC). The right-hander tossed 2.1 scoreless innings in relief, striking out two and only allowing one hit, to earn his first win of the season.

After the fifth inning, the umpires called the game due to the continuing rain. Because the game reached five innings, it is considered a complete game and the Woodchucks will be credited with a regular win as a result.

Wausau now moved to 10-6 on the season, and still trails the Madison Mallards by a half-game in the Great Lakes West, after both teams won their respective games tonight. Wausau now heads on the road for their next 10 games, starting with a quick trip south to face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters again tomorrow night. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Woodchucks' next home game will come on Sunday, June 21st, when they host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. First pitch for that game will come at 1:05 p.m. While the Woodchucks are away, the Wausau Ignite will have six home games over the next week and a half. That begins when they face off against the Madison Nightmares tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Fans can watch both the Wausau Woodchucks and Wausau Ignite all season by visiting woodchucks.com.







