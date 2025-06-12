Stingers Game Versus the MoonDogs Postponed

June 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers game this evening against the Mankato Moondogs will be postponed due to unplayable field conditions. Tonight's game will be rescheduled to tomorrow, June 13th, as a part of a doubleheader. The rescheduled game will begin at 5:05 p.m. and the regular scheduled game will be played 30 minutes following the first game. Both games will be seven-inning games.

Fans with tickets for tonight's postponed game will be able to exchange their tickets for any future home game (based on availability). Fans that have tickets for Friday's originally scheduled game will receive admittance to both games.

