Rockers Travel to Appleton for I-41 Showdown

June 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers infielder David Ballenilla

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (8-8) will head to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton for the 2025 meeting of the I-41 Showdown against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (7-8).

This is the fourth iteration of the I-41 Showdown, which has been an annual rivalry matchup dating back to 2022. Tonight is the third of twelve matchups between the Rockers and the Dock Spiders slated for this season.

"The I-41 Showdown gives our players a unique glimpse into the inner workings of minor league baseball, which is an important step in their development," said Rockers Vice President and General Manager John Fanta. "It also allows our fans to follow the Rockers on the road as we take on one of our top rivals."

Kenney Fabian is set to toe the slab for Green Bay tonight. Fabian, making his third start of the season, enters with a 2.70 ERA. In his last start, which came at home against the Dock Spiders last Friday, he worked five innings and allowed just one earned run.

The Rockers will head to Fond du Lac tomorrow for Game 2 of the series, before returning to Capital Credit Union Park on Saturday for a four-game homestand. Green Bay will open a two-game series with Traverse City at 4:05pm, with gates opening at 3:00pm. The Flight Crew will be performing pregame on the concourse.

