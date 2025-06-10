Untimely Error Leads to Pit Spitters Loss in Extras

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game two of the series against the Green Bay Rockers, 8-6 in 10-innings.

After leaving 15 runners on base in last night's game, the Pit Spitters sought after clutch hitting this evening. Brett Rozman kept the bottom of the first inning alive with an infield single. On the very next pitch, Isaac Sturgess hit another infield single scoring Rozman to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. The Rockers loaded the bases in the top of the third inning with just one out. Collin Helms drew a walk after watching nine pitches, to tie the game at 1-1. Rozman and Sturgess were back at it again in the bottom of the third inning with back-to-back singles. Cole Prout came through with a sacrifice fly to drive in Rozman to give the Pit Spitters a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Pit Spitters were threatening with bases loaded and no outs. Following a flyout by Aaron Piasecki, Grady Mee grounded out to second base allowing Brandon Sanchez to score to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 3-1. The Rockers were in business in the top of the fifth inning with two straight singles to start off. Max Humphrey came through with the team's third straight single to score David Ballenilla to pull within 3-2. Helms grounded out to short allowing Parker Martin to score to tie the game at 3-3. Cooper Smith had the big hit of the inning with a double down the left field line to give the Rockers a 4-3 lead. Finally, to cap off the big inning, Cayden Sheffield hit an infield single to score Smith from third to extend their lead to 5-3.

After a quiet couple of innings, the Pit Spitters offense was in business in the bottom of the seventh. Rozman led off with a double to centerfield followed by a Sturgess single to left. Both Prout and Broski singled scoring two runs to tie the game at 5-5. To cap off the comeback inning, Sanchez hit a sacrifice fly scoring Prout to give the Pit Spitters a 6-5 lead. Smith led off the top of the ninth for the Rockers with a walk. Justin Journette advanced him to third on a double to put two runners in scoring position. Brayden Buchanan then dropped a sacrifice bunt to score Joey Canzoni from third, who replaced Smith on the bases, tying the game at 6-6.

With a runner starting on second in extra-innings, the Rockers were in business from the start. Helms was hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners. After Helms stole second, Eli Selga hit a groundball to second base, on the toss to Cooper McMullen covering the base, he dropped the ball allowing both runners to score to give the Rockers an 8-6 lead.

The Pit Spitters loss brings them back to an even 8-8 record on the year. The team will have an off day tomorrow and will be back in action for the start of a two-game series against the Kalamazoo Growlers Thursday night. First pitch is 7:05PM.







