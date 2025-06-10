Rox Walk-Off MoonDogs 5-4, Play in Mankato Tuesday

June 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (10-3) walked it off on Monday night to take down the Mankato MoonDogs (7-8) 5-4 at home in ten innings.

After a strong start defensively, the Rox would score their first run in the bottom of the fifth inning with a trick up their sleeve. For the first time this season, the Rox scored via a double steal with runners on the corners. This would start a streak of three straight innings in which the Rox would score.

In the sixth, Carter Jorissen (Cal State Bakersfield) would hit an RBI single to tie up the game at 2-2.

With the game even at 3-3, Jordan Kolenda (Kent State University) stepped on the mound for St. Cloud and would not only get the Rox out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning but deliver two more shutout innings the rest of the way, giving us extra baseball.

In the bottom of the tenth, Cayden Gaskin walked up to the plate with the bases loaded and a chance to win the game. Gaskin laced a ball into right center for a two-RBI single and lifted the Rox to victory at home, 5-4.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Cayden Gaskin.







