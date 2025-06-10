La Crosse Wins 4th Straight, Downs Bismarck 11-8

June 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wisc. - 1325 fans in attendance on the chilly June evening to watch the Loggers take on the Larks in Copeland Park. La Crosse wins their 4th straight taking game 1 of the series 11-8.

For the second night in a row, the Loggers surrendered a 1st inning run. Sydney Ward had the RBI double to get the Larks on the board first, scoring Reggie Sharpe.

The Loggers wasted no time however, bouncing back with 3 runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Savion Flowers (Kansas) had a sharp single into center scoring Mikey Ryan (LSU) from 3rd and evening things up at 1. Kedren Kinzie (Hawaii) then walked in Ethan Edinger (Louisville) giving the Loggers a lead in which they would not lose all night. Aaron Mingo (Long Beach City College) capped off the scoring in the first inning with a sac fly scoring Savion Flowers.

Aaron Mingo earned himself another RBI in the 3rd inning as he grounded out to the 3rd baseman scoring Carson Ohland (GCU).

Mikey Ryan came around to score after walking, stealing a base, advancing on an error, and finally scoring on a wild pitch. Edinger Singled on the very next pitch.

The Lumbermen added some insurance runs in the 6th inning as Mikey Ryan came around to score for the 3rd time of the game thanks to a single into left off the bat of Savion Flowers. Ohland had the 3-0 green light as he singled to right, scoring Ethan Edinger. Kedren Kinzie came around to score the 3rd run of the inning.

The Larks got one back in the 8th off of a pinch hit error, scoring Reggie Sharp with 2 outs in the inning.

Bismarck did their best to make things interesting as La Crosse native Dylan Lapic was unsuccessful in closing out this game. Lapic threw just 1 strike in 19 pitches giving up 5 ER. Davin Ronquist (Weatherford CC) got the first 2 outs of the inning via the double play before Jack Otis (Central Michigan) came in throwing just one pitch and earning the save.

Luis Pablo Navarro (Pima CC) struggled in the first inning but quickly settled in, going 5 IP allowing just 2 hits and 1 ER in his second win of the year.

The Loggers broke a single game franchise record stealing 10 bases against the Larks. That record was set exactly 18 years previous.

Mikey Ryan had an interesting day at the plate going 0-0 with 4 walks and a HBP. He came around to score 3 times and stole 3 bases. Ryan now leads the Northwoods with 18 stolen bases. Ohland had 2 doubles and Kinzie led the team with 3 RBIs.

The Loggers will attempt to sweep Bismarck and win their 5th straight on June 10 at 6:35. Copeland Park gates will open at 5:30.







Northwoods League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.