Rox Shut Down Mankato 4-0, Host Game Three on Tuesday
August 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (48-23) took down the Mankato MoonDogs (39-33) 4-0 in game two on Monday to force a game three on Tuesday at Joe Faber Field.
St. Cloud would show their patience at the plate in the second inning, drawing four walks. After a sacrifice fly from Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) extended the lead to two, the Rox successfully pulled off a double steal attempt to make the advantage 3-0.
Starting Pitcher Hunter Day (Minnesota State University) had a standout performance in the contest, tossing seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.
Joshua Dykhoff (University of Kansas) sparked the offense with a triple in the eighth inning, and would later score off a sacrifice fly to add an insurance run and give St. Cloud the 4-0 lead.
Ben Smith (Houston Christian University) closed out the game for St. Cloud and would earn the save, keeping the Rox in front 4-0 for good.
With the win, St. Cloud forced a game three and will host Mankato at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game was Hunter Day.
