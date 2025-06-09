Spitters Walk-Off a Record-Breaking Night

June 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters take game one against the Green Bay Rockers, 5-4 in 11 innings.

Inclement weather was once again a factor for the start of the series against the Rockers. With offense typically being something that increases with rain, the pitching took over. The pitching staff broke the franchise record for most strikeouts thrown by a pitching staff with 18. Nic Mirabella threw six and a third innings of three-run ball, allowing five hits and three walks, and striking out 10. After giving up a walk, Mirabella was replaced with Trevor Landen. He threw two and a third innings of one run ball, walking three and striking out three. To cap off the record-breaking night, Ricky Kidd threw two and a third innings, striking out five and not allowing any runs or hits.

The Rockers offense struck first in the top of the second inning as Cooper Smith singled and Eric Jeon walked to open. Justin Journette came through with a double to center field that cleared the bases to give the Rockers a 2-0 lead. The Pit Spitters offense responded with three-straight singles to open the bottom of the third inning. Brett Rozman drove in the first run of the night with a sacrifice flyout to push across Brooks Sartain to pull within 2-1 of the Rockers.

A walk and a single kickstarted the Pit Spitters offense in the bottom of the fourth inning. Sartain beat out an infield single allowing Herndon to score to tie the game at 2-2. Aaron Piasecki followed suit with another groundball that allowed Sartain to score to give the Pit Spitters a 3-2 lead. Journette struck again to lead off the top of the seventh inning as the first pitch he saw from Mirabella, he dumped it over the left field wall to tie the game at 3-3. The game intensified even more in the top of the ninth as a groundout hit by Max Humphrey for allowed Jalan Jones to score from third to give the Rockers a 4-3 lead. Down by one with one out in the bottom of the ninth, Cade Collins singled up the middle to give the Pit Spitters hope. After Charlie Iriotakis was hit by a pitch, Colton Roquemore hit a hard groundball up the middle. The shortstop for the Rockers, bobbled the ball and let it get away from him allowing Collins to score from second to tie the game at 4-4. Finally, in the bottom of the 11th inning, and with bases loaded Colton Roquemore hit a game winning sacrifice flyout to score Collins, bringing the score to 5-4.

Being winners of four-straight, the Pit Spitters improve to 8-7 on the year, the first time they have had a winning record all season. The Pit Spitters will go for the series sweep tomorrow night. First pitch is 7:05PM.







