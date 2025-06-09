Scott Earns 500th Win as Madison Mallards Defeat Rockford Rivets

June 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (8-4) rallied late to defeat the Rockford Rivets (8-6) 6-2 on Monday night at Warner Park, as Manager Donnie Scott earned his 500th Northwoods League win.

The Mallards wasted no time in the first inning, as Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State University) tripled off the left field wall, and scored on a Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) RBI single. The Mallards doubled the lead in the third inning, when Thomas Curry (University of Illinois Chicago) ripped an RBI single to left field, scoring Hamilton and making the score 2-0.

Isaac Milburn (Purdue University) had a great night on the mound for Madison. He cruised through five scoreless innings before the Rivets generated some offense in the sixth, when Kolby Felix (Colorado Mesa University) hammered a two-run home run to tie the game. Milburn bounced back to complete the inning and finished with six strikeouts.

The game remained tied until the eighth inning, with the Mallards offense going quiet through the middle frames. With a runner on first, Nate Voss (Penn State University) stepped up and demolished a two-run home run to give the Mallards a 4-2 lead. It was the second home run of the year for Voss, who had three hits in the game.

Madison scored two more insurance runs in the inning to bring a 6-2 lead to the ninth. Francesco Capocci (University of North Carolina) finished the game with a scoreless frame on the mound, and Scott became the second manager in Northwoods League history to reach 500 career victories.

Brandon Cahill (Walsh University) picked up the win for the Mallards in relief, his first of the season. Wesley Johnston (Paris Junior College) was charged with the loss for Rockford.

The Mallards and Rivets will meet once again on Tuesday night in Rockford, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. The next home game at Warner Park for Madison is Friday against Royal Oak, beginning at 6:05 p.m.







