Join the Stingers for MVP Mindset Night on Wednesday, June 11th

The Willmar Stingers and the Kandiyohi County Health & Humans Services are proud to present MVP Mindset Night on Wednesday, June 11 from 5:30 to 6:30pm at Bill Taunton Stadium. The MVP Mindset Night is a mental health awareness initiative giving fans of all ages an opportunity to connect with local mental health partners prior to the Stingers game.

Fans will journey through the Mindset Bases learning powerful on-the-spot brain skills to help stay calm under pressure, bounce back from set-backs and play with purpose. The various stations will feature quick and practical tools designed to strengthen the mind both on and off the field.

For tickets or more information on the MVP Mindset Night presented by Kandiyohi County Health & Human Services with funding from MDH and DHS grants please visit willmarstingers.com or call (320)222-2010.

