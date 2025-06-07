Rox Win Gritty Contest Over Bismarck, 5-4, at Home
June 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (8-3) showed up in the clutch on Saturday night in a victory over the Bismarck Larks (4-9) at Joe Faber Field, winning 5-4.
The Rox sprinted at the start of the game, scoring three runs between the first two innings, including two runs driven in courtesy of a Tyson LeBlanc (Kansas) double in the first inning.
After two home runs on Friday, Dominic Smaldino (University of California) followed up his stellar debut with another long ball into left field to give the Rox the lead again, 4-3 in the fifth inning.
With a one-run contest going into the ninth, none other than Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University) stepped on the mound to earn his fourth save of the 2025 campaign and keep the Rox in front 5-4.
Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Dominic Smaldino.
The Rox will challenge the Bismarck Larks at Joe Faber Field again on Sunday, June 8, at 4:05 PM. It will be Coborns Kids Day, where kids have the opportunity to run around the bases after the game and get autographs on the field. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.
The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
Images from this story
|
St. Cloud Rox' Tanner Recchio at bat
