Duluth Huskies Lose First Extra Innings Game of the Season, 2-1, to the La Crosse Loggers

June 7, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies lost the heart-wrenching second game of their series to the La Crosse Loggers Friday night by a final score of 2-1 in ten innings.

It was a pitching duel right from the start, and Duluth had the right guy on the bump for that kind of game. Home opener winning pitcher Nate Vidlak started the game for the Huskies, coming off a six-inning shutout performance in the aforementioned first game of the Wade Stadium season.

It was a solid first inning for Vidlak, who notched his first strikeout of an eventual seven-K performance. Righty Tyler Gebb of La Crosse matched him inning for inning, as the two pitchers kept the game at a nil-nil tie through the fourth inning.

After striking out Loggers' catcher Kanon Sundgren to end the fourth, Vidlak exited the game after 74 pitches. He struck out seven throughout those four innings of work, not allowing a single hit as he turned over the no-no bid to Parker Thomas.

Gebb was far more efficient, holding down Duluth through seven innings and allowing just 5 hits. He struck out 10, dominating the Huskies lineup with his fastball and slider combo.

Thomas continued the good work of Vidlak through the fifth, but in the sixth, Carson Ohland singled off Thomas' glove for the first hit of the ballgame by La Crosse.

Runs finally came in the eighth inning, as Mikey Ryan III was hit by a pitch by Huskies reliever Cole Kenyon to lead off the inning. Kenyon, relieving Thomas after three scoreless innings, then allowed a hit to Ohland to drive in Ryan. The Loggers led 1-0.

The Huskies failed to score in the eighth, but never lost their edge. Closer Gilbert Saunders, though shaky to begin, fired up the dugout by defending the 1-run deficit in the top of the ninth.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Huskies' recent addition Noah Furcht led things off the right way with a walk. Trey Craig, making his Huskies debut, stepped up to the plate with three swinging strikeouts already on that evening's ledger. It was all forgiven when he ripped a full count pitch off Loggers closer Mason Beltrand into the right center gap.

Furcht came around to score as the laced hit became a double for the Huskies first baseman. Craig stood on second with no one out, turning to his ben to deliver a rousing shout of elation.

However, the Huskies could not manage to walk it off in the ninth, as Beltrand shut down the remaining Huskies in the inning.

In the tenth inning, Matthew Foley came in to pitch for the Huskies. Though he fought back throughout, he surrendered the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. The Northwoods League, like Major League Baseball, utilizes a 'ghost runner' to begin the inning at second base when a contest enters extra innings. It was this runner, Ryan III again for the Loggers, who came in to score after two wild pitches by Foley allowed him to advance.

The bottom of the tenth was disappointing for the Huskies, as they went down one-two-three against Wichita State's Jack Mount. He notched a 95 mile per hour pitch during his save, the highest seen on either side of a ballgame featuring the Huskies this season. Duluth took a heartbreaking extra-innings defeat, 2-1.

On Deck

The Huskies now travel to Rochester, Minnesota for a two-game set with the Honkers. First pitch on Saturday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







