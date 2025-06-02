Duluth Huskies Lose 12-9 in Monday's Marathon Matinee, Swept by la Crosse Loggers in Two Game Set

DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies lost 12-9 in a slug fest Monday afternoon, getting swept by the La Crosse Loggers in their two game set at Wade Stadium.

With a slew of talented left handed hitters in the Loggers lineup, Huskies manager Marcus Pointer went with a lefty of his own. Steven Dalton, who already had two scoreless outings under his belt on the season, drew the start.

After going 0/5 in last night's game, LSU shortstop Mikey Ryan III wasted no time getting back on track in the first inning, tripling to deep center field on the first pitch he saw. Savion Flowers brought him home with a groundout shortly thereafter for the first of 12 La Crosse runs.

Loggers second baseman Ethan Edinger then drove in Aidan Paradine with a single in the second inning for run number 2 of the ballgame.

After getting shut out by La Crosse in Sunday night's game, Duluth would get their first run of the series in the third inning when Anthony Zarzana worked a walk with the bases juiced. Nolan Barry, on with a double to begin the inning, meandered his way home to make it a 2-1 game.

Ryan Costello, fresh off a three hit game Sunday, hit the first homerun of Wade Stadium's season in the fourth inning. The lefty sent a towering flyball over the right field wall with two outs, scoring two Loggers along with himself.

Paradine was part of another run for the Loggers in the fifth inning, singling home Flowers for a 6-1 lead halfway through Monday's matinee.

The Huskies would get that run right back in the fifth as Reagan Reeder hit a sharp ground ball to left field. That scored Bjorn Lind who had another multi hit game in his first action as Duluth's leadoff hitter.

Jackson Kendall would relieve Steven Dalton for the sixth inning, and had a very rough first appearance of his season. The Loggers put up four runs on four hits and headed to the bottom of the frame with a 10-2 lead.

That's when the Huskies comeback attempt would officially begin.

On just one hit, and a whole bunch of walks by La Crosse reliever Michael Murphy, Duluth responded with a big five run inning to draw the game to within three runs. Zarzana, part of a three-hit day for the Huskies second baseman, delivered with a two-run single up the middle to make the Huskies believe.

The three-run game would turn into a two-run contest when Reeder connected with another RBI single in the bottom of the eighth. With the game going into the last inning, the Huskies had made things very interesting, only trailing 10-8.

That's when Ryan III delivered the silencer, a two RBI double into the left field corner to pull away from the Huskies once again, 12-8.

Barry's run-scoring single in the ninth was all Duluth could muster in the final frame, ultimately losing by three runs to the Loggers.

On Deck

The Huskies are now 2-6 after their first homestand of the season, and in sole possession of last place in the Great Plains East division. They'll hit the road again for Tuesday's game at Thunder Bay, first pitch at 6:35 p.m. eastern time.







