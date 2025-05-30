Duluth Huskies Suffer Worst Loss of the Season, Lose Series Finale, 15-1, to the Waterloo Bucks

May 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







WATERLOO, Iowa - It was one to forget on Thursday night as the Duluth Huskies lost the series finale against the Waterloo Bucks, 15-1.

The misfortune started early in the first inning for the Huskies when Nolan Barry hit a sharp ground ball to the wrong guy in Bucks defensive weapon Will Johnson. The Waterloo shortstop started an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play to strand two Husky baserunners and keep the road team off the board.

The Bucks began their offensive onslaught shortly thereafter against Duluth starter Maddox Meyer. The right hander for the Huskies was not able to pick up where his University of Omaha counterpart Tanner Foertsch left off the night before, allowing four runs in the first inning.

After three straight hits to begin the frame resulted in the first two runs for the Bucks, the real dagger to Meyer's first outing was a costly error committed by Duluth centerfielder Jackson Rains. With two outs and two on for Waterloo, Jake Bechtel skied a shallow fly ball that hit off of Rains' glove and fell to the outfield grass. The mistake doubled the Bucks lead to 4-0 and proved to be too deep of a hole for the Huskies to climb out of.

Despite consistently getting guys on base for the first seven innings, the Huskies could not score against Waterloo starter Chris Petersen. The freshman from the University of St. Thomas was remarkable in his Bucks debut, striking out six in 6.2 scoreless innings. It was the first time this season the Huskies failed to score in the first two innings of a game.

Matt Juza assumed the mop-up role for the Huskies pitching staff, relieving Meyer in the second inning and pitching the next four and two-thirds innings. By the time Matthew Foley came in for him in the sixth, the Bucks were cruising with a 10-0 lead.

The lead would grow to 15 when Waterloo put up a five spot in the bottom half of the seventh, forcing Manager Marcus Pointer to go to his bullpen once more with left hander Steven Dalton. Coming off a scoreless appearance in Tuesday night's game, Dalton delivered once again by recording the final four outs of the game without any runners reaching.

With the threat of a shutout looming over the Huskies for the first time this year, left fielder Ethan Casas-Wu manufactured their first and only run of the night. Leading off the top of the eighth with a walk, Casas-Wu then advanced to third with the help of a rare Bucks error, ultimately scoring on a wild pitch. The next five hitters for Duluth were retired, cementing the Huskies' worst loss of the season to this point.

On Deck

The loss prevented a series split for Duluth after they dropped the first two games of the four game series as well. The Huskies will carry a 1-3 record into the final game of their season-opening roadtrip Friday night at 6:35 p.m. The Eau Claire Express, also 1-3 on the year, will play host before following the Huskies back to Minnesota for Duluth's home opener Saturday night.







Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.