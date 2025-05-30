Rockers Head to Wausau for Two-Game Series

May 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







WAUSAU, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (3-1) will begin their second road trip of the season against the Wausau Woodchucks (2-2) tonight at Athletic Park in Wausau. First pitch is slated for 6:35pm.

Green Bay moved to 3-1 after a thrilling 5-4 victory last night over the Rockford Rivets. The Rockers took the lead in the first inning off a two-run homer by Max Humphrey and added insurance with a Parker Martin solo blast in the third. Rockford battled back to tie the game with a three-spot in the fifth, but Green Bay responded with two of their own to reclaim the lead. Rockford scored again in the sixth and rallied to put multiple runners in scoring position but Jack Fortner closed out the game with a three-inning save.

Heitaro Hayashi, a native of Tokyo, Japan, will get the start for Green Bay. Hayashi, who spent this spring at Wagner College in Staten Island, finished his season with a 5.14 ERA in 56.0 innings pitched for the Seahawks. He spent the last two years pitching for Phoenix College.

After this two-game road trip, the Rockers will return home for another three-game homestand starting on June 1st against Battle Creek. Sunday also marks the first-ever 1K Beer Run/Walk, presented by Integrity Decking. The run will take place along the warning track and will include three 12oz. beers or root beers, one for each lap around the track. Gates will open at 11am, with the race beginning at 12pm and first pitch scheduled for 1:05pm.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.







Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.