Rox Defeat Big Sticks in Thrilling Home Opener

May 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox' Hunter Day on the mound

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (5-0) ended the evening in dramatic fashion by defeating the Badlands Big Sticks (3-2) 4-3 in the first game at Joe Faber Field this season.

The Rox started out hot on offense, scoring three runs in the opening frame. Joshua Dykhoff (University of Minnesota-Crookston) and Grant Sommers (University Nebraska-Omaha) would both provide pivotal RBIs to take the early 3-0 lead.

On the mound, St. Cloud received an impressive start from fourth year returner Hunter Day

(Minnesota State University), who pitched seven innings with four strikeouts. Ryan Rushing (Indiana University) would later enter in relief, and throw a huge 0.2 innings to get the Rox out of a bases loaded jam in the eighth.

Austin Haley (Kansas State) provided a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning to break the 3-3 tie and give St. Cloud the 4-3 advantage.

Known strikeout enthusiast Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University) entered the game in the ninth inning on the mound to close the game out for the Rox and recorded two strikeouts to clinch a Rox victory in the home opener.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Hunter Day.

The Rox battle the Badlands Big Sticks again in St. Cloud on Saturday, May 31, at 6:05 PM, presented by Minnesota State Lottery. Saturday's contest is Minnesota Lottery Night at Joe Faber Field, with the first 500 fans 18+ receiving a scratch game. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

