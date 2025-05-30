Offense Shines Again, Express Take Down Huskies 15-6

May 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. - The bats were red hot on a warm Friday night in the Chippewa Valley.

Looking to halt a two-game skid, the Express exploded for 20 hits at Carson Park to cruise to a 15-6 victory over Duluth. Right-hander Easton Bobb (St. Thomas) posted an impressive outing, going six innings and giving up just three hits and one earned run to hold the Huskies quiet while the Eau Claire offense went to work. Second basemen McGwire Turner (Montevallo) and left fielder Joey Flom (Minnesota-Duluth) tallied five RBIs apiece to pace the Express offense.

Five efficient innings from Bobb allowed Eau Claire to build a comfortable 7-2 lead heading into the sixth as the Chippewa Falls native returned to the mound for a sixth and final frame. The 6-foot freshman worked a masterful 11-pitch, three-up-three-down inning to round out his outing. The quick inning gave the Express all the momentum and the offense responded accordingly.

A single from Matthew Cormier (Cal State Northridge) got the inning started, but it was the top of the order that did the damage. The leadoff hitter Flom lined a single to center to knock in the first two runs of the inning before a walk from Alex Hendrickson (St. Thomas) put two runners on. Turner took advantage, launching an opposite-field home run over the short fence in right field to score three and put Eau Claire up by double digits.

The Express got the scoring started in the second inning as Flom's first of two doubles drove in two and Hendrickson brought him around just a pitch later with a single to center field. The barrage continued an inning later as Adam Salazar's (Cal State Bakersfield) single up the middle plated a fourth run.

In the fifth, three straight Eau Claire batters reached to start the frame and put a runner at each base. Flom got the scoring party started again with an RBI single to right before Turner's sacrifice fly and Nick Mascaro's (Cal State Bakersfield) single each drove in another. By the time the inning ended, the home side had amassed a five-run advantage.

Flom knocked another double to the center-field wall and Turner added another RBI single in the eighth for good measure. Mascaro added another run-scoring base hit of his own as well for the final Eau Claire run of the evening.

Bridger Hamilton (Walters State CC) and Ben Llewellyn (Minnesota State-Mankato) carried the Express home on the mound, with the latter going 1.1 innings with no base runners and one strikeout.

Eau Claire travels to take on the Huskies in the return trip of the series in Duluth at 5:35 p.m. tomorrow.







Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.