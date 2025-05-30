Stingers Hit Their Way to a Victory in Minot
May 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
Minot, ND - The Stingers(4-1) win thanks to some hot hitting against the Minot Hot Tots(0-5), 15-14.
The Stingers came out swinging. Matthew Pena hit the first of 7 team home runs in the top of the first inning to put the Stingers up by 2 runs.
In the top of the third, things really got going thanks to back-to-back home runs from Kobe Eikmeier and Jameson Martin, the Stingers jumped up to a 5-0 lead.
Just two batters later, Jordan Kuhnau and Brock Larsen followed suit and hit another pair of back-to-back home runs. The Stingers totaled 7 runs in the top of the third and led it by a score of 9-0.
In the top of the fourth, the scoring continued! Jameson Martin hit a 3 run shot to left for his second homer of the night, and Landon Franklin joined the party with a moonshot of his own. The score jumped to 14-0.
Adam Urban gave the Stingers 3 solid Innings from the mound, striking out 3 and allowing 2 earned runs.
Jameson Martin tacked on his 5th RBI of the day in the top of the 9th, he totaled 4 hits, with 2 home runs, what a night for the Stingers third baseman!
Minot tried to mount a comeback in the bottom of the 9th, but Nicholas Holbrook was able to get a clutch strikeout for the third out and strand the tying run at third.
Willmar will continue their series against the Hot Tots on Saturday, May 31st, at 6:35pm CT on NWL+
Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2025
- Kenosha's Bullpen Faulters As It Drops Back-And-Forth Game To Royal Oak - Kenosha Kingfish
- Offense Shines Again, Express Take Down Huskies 15-6 - Eau Claire Express
- Rox Defeat Big Sticks in Thrilling Home Opener - St. Cloud Rox
- Chinooks Lose Home Opener, Remain Winless to Start Season - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Stingers Hit Their Way to a Victory in Minot - Willmar Stingers
- Dock Spiders Best Chinooks After Hailstorm Halted Play - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Wausau Drops Tight Contest At Home To Green Bay - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockers Rally Late to Take Series Opener in Wausau, 6-4 - Green Bay Rockers
- Collins Launches Pit Spitters into Win Column - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Growlers Fall 2-3 in Series Opener in Traverse City - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rivets' Series Opener at Wisconsin Rapids Postponed, Will Play Doubleheader Saturday - Rockford Rivets
- Duluth Huskies Suffer Worst Loss of the Season, Lose Series Finale, 15-1, to the Waterloo Bucks - Duluth Huskies
- Rockers Head to Wausau for Two-Game Series - Green Bay Rockers
- Growlers Sweep Northwoods League Nightly Awards - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Former Tiger Frank Tanana to Throw out First Pitch for Leprechauns - Royal Oak Leprechauns
- Loggers Sweep Express, Win 8-6 - La Crosse Loggers
- Express Lose Back-And-Forth Contest, Fall 8-6 to Loggers - Eau Claire Express
- MoonDogs Drop the Series to Big Sticks - Mankato MoonDogs
- Kenosha Trounces Battle Creek to Split Two-Game Set - Kenosha Kingfish
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.