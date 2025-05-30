Stingers Hit Their Way to a Victory in Minot

May 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Minot, ND - The Stingers(4-1) win thanks to some hot hitting against the Minot Hot Tots(0-5), 15-14.

The Stingers came out swinging. Matthew Pena hit the first of 7 team home runs in the top of the first inning to put the Stingers up by 2 runs.

In the top of the third, things really got going thanks to back-to-back home runs from Kobe Eikmeier and Jameson Martin, the Stingers jumped up to a 5-0 lead.

Just two batters later, Jordan Kuhnau and Brock Larsen followed suit and hit another pair of back-to-back home runs. The Stingers totaled 7 runs in the top of the third and led it by a score of 9-0.

In the top of the fourth, the scoring continued! Jameson Martin hit a 3 run shot to left for his second homer of the night, and Landon Franklin joined the party with a moonshot of his own. The score jumped to 14-0.

Adam Urban gave the Stingers 3 solid Innings from the mound, striking out 3 and allowing 2 earned runs.

Jameson Martin tacked on his 5th RBI of the day in the top of the 9th, he totaled 4 hits, with 2 home runs, what a night for the Stingers third baseman!

Minot tried to mount a comeback in the bottom of the 9th, but Nicholas Holbrook was able to get a clutch strikeout for the third out and strand the tying run at third.

Willmar will continue their series against the Hot Tots on Saturday, May 31st, at 6:35pm CT on NWL+

