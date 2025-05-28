Stingers Win Game One in Minot
May 28, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
Minot, ND - The Stingers (2-1) grabbed game one of a four-game series against the Minot Hot Tots (0-3), 14-7.
The Hot Tots offense started hot, scoring two runs in the bottom frame of the first inning.
The Stingers were able to rally back and tie the game after scoring a run in back-to-back innings.
Designated hitter Ryan Kramer got Willmar started with his first home run of the year in the second.
First basemen Matthew Pena drove in the second Stingers run in the third inning for his third extra-base hit of the season.
The Stingers broke out in a big way, scoring five runs in the fourth inning.
Third baseman Jackson Cliatt drove in the first two runs of the inning with a standup double. Bryce Ronken singled to score Cliatt. Carter Bailey capped off the frame with a two-run homerun, his first of the year.
Tonight was the first time the Stingers scored more than four runs this season.
Minot struck right back with two runs of its own in the bottom of the fifth.
In the top of the seventh, the Stingers plated six runs. Four Stingers walked, and two were hit before Jackson Cliatt rounded out the inning with a three-RBI double.
Willmar's Pierce Gritzmaker allowed two runs while striking out six in 3.0 innings of work in his season debut.
The Stingers' third baseman, Jackson Cliatt, went 2-4 with five RBIs.
Willmar will be back in action Thursday, May 29th, against the Minot Hot Tots at 6:35pm CT on NWL+.
For more information and for other stories on the Willmar Stingers click here to visit wctrib.com, your official information source for Stingers Baseball.
Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today.
