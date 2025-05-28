Rockers Start Two-Game Series at Home against Rockford

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers continue their homestand and open a two-game series against the Rockford Rivets tonight at Capital Credit Union Park. First pitch is slated for 6:35pm.

Green Bay walked away with a 13-1 victory last night to complete the series sweep of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. The Rockers finished the game drawing sixteen total walks as all nine Rockers in the lineup reached base in the win. Maddox Long got the win on the mound as he finished six innings of play, only allowing two hits and one walk, while striking out eight Rafters. His performance received Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night honors from the league.

Tate Strickland, a freshman from the University of Tennessee, gets the start for Green Bay. Strickland redshirted this past season with the Volunteers, but registered an impressive prep career out of Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Georgia. He was a member of the 2023 Perfect Game National Showcase and in 2 024, he was named to the Perfect Game Preseason Southeast All Region 1st Team.

Tonight's game will also include a Color Your Own Hat giveaway, presented by Auto Select. Each fan will receive a white Rockers cap, printed with the teams logo front and center with markers provided at the game. Gates open at 5:30pm and The Cheese Doodles will be performing throughout pregame.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today.







