Rockers Dominate the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 13-1 on Fan Appreciation Night

May 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers treated a packed home crowd to a night to remember on Tuesday, dismantling the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 13-1 at Capital Credit Union Park during Fan Appreciation Night.

The Rockers came out firing from the very first inning, plating early runs and never letting up. Green Bay's offense poured it on with 13 runs on six hits, backed by smart base running and several hard-hit balls that found the gaps.

Starting pitcher Maddox Long was untouchable in his first start of the season. The right-hander went five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out seven. He kept the Rafters guessing with a mix of pitches and well-located fast balls, helping the Rockers set the tone early on.

Green Bay's scoring began in the second inning and picked up steam quickly. A four-run third gave the Rockers a comfortable lead, which ballooned over the next few frames with multiple run innings. The bats stayed hot with contributions from every part of the lineup.

Brandon Rogers and Collin Helms each recorded base hits. The Rockers also capitalized on the Rafters pitching, drawing sixteen walks which allowed additional runs to score.

With this win, the Rockers improved to 2-0 on the season, demonstrating both offensive firepower and pitching depth. They'll look to carry this momentum in their next matchup at Capital Credit Union Park tomorrow night for the first game of their series against the Rockford Rivets. Doors will open at 5:30 with a guest performance by "The Cheese Doodles." The first pitch of tomorrow's game will be at 6:35 p.m.

