Rockers Dominate the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 13-1 on Fan Appreciation Night
May 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers treated a packed home crowd to a night to remember on Tuesday, dismantling the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 13-1 at Capital Credit Union Park during Fan Appreciation Night.
The Rockers came out firing from the very first inning, plating early runs and never letting up. Green Bay's offense poured it on with 13 runs on six hits, backed by smart base running and several hard-hit balls that found the gaps.
Starting pitcher Maddox Long was untouchable in his first start of the season. The right-hander went five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out seven. He kept the Rafters guessing with a mix of pitches and well-located fast balls, helping the Rockers set the tone early on.
Green Bay's scoring began in the second inning and picked up steam quickly. A four-run third gave the Rockers a comfortable lead, which ballooned over the next few frames with multiple run innings. The bats stayed hot with contributions from every part of the lineup.
Brandon Rogers and Collin Helms each recorded base hits. The Rockers also capitalized on the Rafters pitching, drawing sixteen walks which allowed additional runs to score.
With this win, the Rockers improved to 2-0 on the season, demonstrating both offensive firepower and pitching depth. They'll look to carry this momentum in their next matchup at Capital Credit Union Park tomorrow night for the first game of their series against the Rockford Rivets. Doors will open at 5:30 with a guest performance by "The Cheese Doodles." The first pitch of tomorrow's game will be at 6:35 p.m.
Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.
Images from this story
|
Green Bay Rockers pose after a home win
Northwoods League Stories from May 27, 2025
- Dock Spiders Defeat Mallards on Opening Night - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rockers Dominate the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 13-1 on Fan Appreciation Night - Green Bay Rockers
- Rox Fend off Hot Tots and Sweep Minot to Start Season - St. Cloud Rox
- Late Comeback Attempt Falls Short for Madison Mallards in Loss - Madison Mallards
- Woodchucks Walked off by Kenosha - Wausau Woodchucks
- Former Rivet John Rave Debuts with Kansas City Royals - Rockford Rivets
- Growlers Fall to Late Leprechaun Comeback - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rivets Start the Year off Hot as They Sweep the Traverse City Pit Spitters - Rockford Rivets
- Rough First Inning Leads to Pit Spitters Loss on Day Two - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Chinooks Drop Series Finale Despite Strong Comeback Bid - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Exciting Enhancements Coming to Turtle Creek Stadium Opening Day May 30 - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Former Rockford Rivet John Rave Debuts with the Royals - Northwoods
- Rockers Return to Ashwaubenon for Home Opener - Green Bay Rockers
- Growlers Brodey Acres Wins Northwoods League Player of the Night - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Mallards to Assemble the World's Largest Pep Band on June 2nd - Madison Mallards
- Stingers Win on Opening Day in Dickinson - Willmar Stingers
- Loggers Top Honkers 6-5 in 2025 Opener - La Crosse Loggers
- La Crosse Fends off a Late Rally to Secure an Opening Day Victory over the Rochester Honkers - Rochester Honkers
- Growlers Win Season Opener in Royal Oak - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Dogs Fall to Larks in Home Opener - Mankato MoonDogs
- Opening Night Comeback Falls Short, Border Cats Defeat Express 12-11 - Eau Claire Express
- Pitching, Offense Leads Rox to 9-0 Victory in Season Opener - St. Cloud Rox
- Opening Day 2025: Duluth Huskies Fall 10-2 to the Waterloo Bucks - Duluth Huskies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Green Bay Rockers Stories
- Rockers Dominate the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 13-1 on Fan Appreciation Night
- Rockers Return to Ashwaubenon for Home Opener
- Rockers Take Season Opener with Statement Win over Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Rockers Head to Wisconsin Rapids for Season Opener
- Rockers Announce Three Weekly Ticket Promotions