Rivets Start the Year off Hot as They Sweep the Traverse City Pit Spitters

May 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, Ill. - A birthday blowout for head coach Chase Brewster as the Rockford Rivets finish the two-game series sweep of the Traverse City Pit Spitters.

After Monday night's pitchers duel saw the Rivets win 2-1, the screws were hot as they put up 10 runs to defeat the Pit Spitters 10-3. This high-scoring game for the Rivets on Brewster's 36th birthday is exactly how he wanted to start it off.

"To follow up with the late night yesterday to have the early morning win today is a way to start the birthday," Brewster said.

After an early one-run lead taken by the Pit Spitters in the top of the first, the Rivets exploded with six of their own in the bottom.

One coming from an RBI walk from first baseman Tommy Townsend (Butler), two coming off the bat of third baseman Ean Czech (Wabash Valley) and three coming off a single from second baseman Tate Shimao (Hawaii), after some sloppy defense from Traverse City. The Pit Spitters' pitchers ended up throwing 49 pitches to end the first.

"Playing hard, being aggressive out of the box, not knowing if they're going to be errors or not," Brewster said. "Playing hard the whole time and letting the play, play itself out is a good way to start and we got rewarded a lot today for doing that."

The second inning saw a back-and-forth affair with both sides scoring one run. Left fielder Adison Worthman (Parkland) scored Townsend on an RBI double to keep the Rivets' lead at five. Rockford finished the inning with seven runs on three hits.

Danny Cercello, the Naperville, Illinois native who pitches for the University of Houston, got the start on the bump for the Rivets. The 6'8" right-hander went 2.2 innings, giving up one earned run on 49 pitches and finished with three strikeouts.

The bats stayed hot in the fourth inning as Townsend hit a RBI single to score center fielder Kolby Felix (Colorado Mesa). Catcher Nolan Belcher (Kentucky) shortly followed that up with an RBI double to extend the Rivets' lead to seven runs.

Townsend was a busy man on the bases today. He reached on four of his five at-bats. He even finished the game with a stolen base, something that he was told from his head coach he needs to do.

"I'm not much of a base stealer," Townsend said. "I didn't know really what his [Brewster's] plan was by stealing me, but today he gave it to me."

The Pit Spitters got one back in the fifth, but the Rivets responded right back with one of their own after Shimao scored on an error.

Rockford's bullpen continued the strong pitching performance of this series as Lefty Gus Allred (Northern Colorado) and Gideon Motes (Michigan) gave up only one earned run through their 3.1 innings pitched.

Left-handed pitcher Aidan Wagley (Ecclesia) came in the seventh inning and held the Pit Spitters scoreless through the rest of the game. Wagley pitched the longest of any Rivets pitcher (3.0 IP) and was rewarded with the save.

The Rivets finished today's game with eight walks drawn after drawing seven in Monday's game. Rockford saw 161 pitches in their seven-run win. Townsend points this out as an emphasis when he's at the plate.

"Just being patient," Townsend said. "Doing whatever I can for the guys to come out with a win."

Townsend, a familiar face and the team captain appointed by Brewster, was today's Peak Sports Club player of the game. He finished with a single, three walks, two RBIs and three runs scored.

The Rivets completed a two-game series sweep of the Pit Spitters at home. They start the series off to a hot 2-0 record with a five-game road series up ahead, starting with a two-game series in Green Bay to take on the Rockers. They follow that up with a two-game series with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and finish the trip with a single game versus the Kenosha Kingfish.

"If you win at home and you split every road series, you're in a really good spot," Townsend said. "Looking to take one, but let's try and go for the sweep."

The Rivets will be back at home on June 2 versus the Kenosha Kingfish. Fans can purchase tickets for the 2025 season at www.rockfordrivets.com.







Northwoods League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.