Rivets Embrace New Leadership with Todd Kolosso While Celebrating Steve Malliet's Impact

September 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets announced today that the team and Steve Malliet, the President and General Manager, have mutually agreed to conclude their partnership following a highly successful tenure. As part of the natural progression for the organization, team owner Todd Kolosso will now assume the role of President and General Manager.

Steve Malliet has been an instrumental figure in the growth and success of the Rockford Rivets. Since joining the organization, his leadership and dedication have significantly elevated the franchise, both on and off the field. His ability to cultivate relationships within the community, grow the Rivets' fan base, and enhance the overall game-day experience has left a lasting impact that will continue to shape the team's future.

"We are incredibly thankful to Steve for his immense contributions to the Rockford Rivets," said Todd Kolosso, Owner of the Rockford Rivets. "He played a key role in turning our franchise around, and his efforts will be felt for years to come. Steve's vision and leadership have set a strong foundation for the team, and we will always be grateful for his hard work and dedication."

Reflecting on his time with the team, Steve Malliet said, "When I came to Rockford, my goal from day one was to focus on getting the franchise to a strong and sustainable place. From the beginning, I always envisioned my time here as a short-term stay, focused on laying that foundation. I feel we've accomplished that, and the team is in a great position under Todd Kolosso's leadership. I'm excited for whatever comes next and will always look back on my time here with pride."

Steve also expressed his gratitude to the team's ownership, saying, "I want to sincerely thank Todd Kolosso and David Casey for their incredible support and partnership throughout my time here. They have been fantastic to work with, and their commitment to the success of the Rivets made my role here truly enjoyable. I'm proud of what we've accomplished together."

The Rockford Rivets and their ownership wish Steve Malliet nothing but success in his future endeavors. His contributions will be remembered fondly, and he will always be considered a valued member of the Rivets family.

