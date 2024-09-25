Thank You, Coach: Hot Tots Field Manager Steps Down

September 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Minot Hot Tots News Release







Minot, ND - With heartfelt gratitude, we announce that field manager Mitch Gallagher will be leaving his position after two seasons with the Minot Hot Tots. Gallagher's final season saw significant improvements in the Northwoods League standings, propelling the team to new heights.

Hired ahead of the 2023 season, Gallagher made history as the first field manager of the franchise. Though the Hot Tots were newcomers to the League, Gallagher brought a wealth of experience, having previously played for the Bismarck Larks during their inaugural season in 2017. After completing his collegiate career at Xavier University in 2018, he quickly transitioned into coaching, making a name for himself by managing the Bismarck Bull Moose in the Northwoods League.

To build a competitive team in Minot, Gallagher recruited heavily from Florida, leveraging his connections as an assistant coach at Eastern Florida State College. His efforts brought in promising talents like Nic Pepe and Brannon Mondragon, along with major-conference Division I prospects such as Drew Woodcox, who now plays professionally for the Oakland Ballers of the Pioneer League.

In his second season with the Hot Tots, Gallagher's team broke numerous franchise and individual records, achieving an impressive 11-win improvement from 2023 to 2024. The team finished the 2024 campaign with a strong 16-20 record in the second half, marking another franchise best. Additionally, Gallagher's recent marriage during the 2024 season contributed to his decision to step away and focus on this new chapter in his life.

Beyond statistics, Coach Gallagher's tenure in Minot has made a lasting impact on the community. His dedication to building connections with fans and cultivating a positive atmosphere at Corbett Field has set a high standard for future teams. Gallagher has truly exemplified the joy and excitement of baseball in Minot.

We are so thankful for Mitch's time with the Hot Tots, and we wish him the best in his future coaching endeavors and with his family.

Stay tuned throughout the offseason for announcements about the newest members of the 2025 team!

For more information visit: https://northwoodsleague.com/minot-hot-tots/community/stem/.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from September 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.