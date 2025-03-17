Hot Tots Sign Three Big Ten Ballplayers for 2025

March 17, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Minot Hot Tots News Release







Minot, ND - The 2025 Minot Hot Tots roster will be filled with players from all across the country. Today's focus is on a group currently playing in the state of Illinois. From a power-hitting infielder to right-handed pitchers, the Hot Tots will bring in three players from the Big Ten Conference for the upcoming season.

Trent Liolios, Infielder, Northwestern University

Originally from Newport Beach, California, Trent Liolios has since made himself at home in the midwest. Now in his third season with the Northwestern Wildcats, Liolios is making an impact in all areas of the game. In the hitting department, Liolios has smashed 14 career home runs while slugging .411. His 2025 spring season is off to an even better start.

In his return trip to California, Liolios hit two home runs in the season opener for Northwestern. Through 13 games, he is pacing the Wildcats in nearly all hitting categories with a .350 batting average, 4 home runs, 11 driven in and an OPS of 1.149.

Liolios won't be new to the Northwoods League either. In 2024, he spent the summer with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters of the Great Lakes Division, playing in 12 games.

Aden O'Donnell, Right-Handed Pitcher, University of Illinois

Aden O'Donnell is just getting started with his collegiate baseball career at Illinois, but already knows a summer in Minot is what's next. The 6-foot-3, right-handed pitcher has only appeared in one game for the Illini so far, but the scouting report tells you what you need to know.

Coming out of Pleasant Valley High School in Iowa, O'Donnell was tabbed the third-ranked player in the state by Prep Baseball Report and the number two pitcher. After receiving offers all over the midwest, O'Donnell chose to settle down in Champaign and play for Dan Hartleb's Illinois ballclub.

Following his sophomore season in the Big Ten Conference, O'Donnell will join the Hot Tots for his debut season in the Northwoods League.

Jack Grunkemeyer, Right-Handed Pitcher, Northwestern University

Moving back up to Evanston where another Northwestern Wildcat has signed on to play Brian Lewis' Minot Hot Tots, we introduce you to Jack Grunkemeyer.

A first-year player at Northwestern, Grunkemeyer has been a bullpen arm for head coach Ben Greenspan. In his collegiate debut, Grunkemeyer pitched 2.1 scoreless innings against Duke while striking out two Blue Devil batters. Over four outings, the Batesville, Indiana product has gone a total of 7.1 innings with four punchouts and a 4.91 ERA.

Like O'Donnell, the 2025 season will be Jack Grunkemeyer's first on a Northwoods League mound.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.