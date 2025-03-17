Community All-Stars Pres. by Coordinated Business Systems, Ltd

March 17, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers and Coordinated Business Systems are excited to announce the return of the Community All-Stars Program for the 2025 season. This program recognizes and rewards nine local youth who have demonstrated exceptional community involvement and leadership, making a positive impact on those around them.

Starting today, the Community All-Star Program is accepting applications through Friday, April 25th, 2025. Youth between the ages of 8 and 14 are invited to submit their answers to four questions about their community involvement and how they make a difference. Applicants can either fill out the online form on the Stingers' website or mail their answers to be considered for selection. A committee will review all submissions and select nine winners based on their responses, experiences, and local contributions.

2025 Coordinated Business Systems Community All-Star Experiences - Monday, July 21st

The nine-youth selected for the 2025 Community All-Star Team will be treated to an unforgettable experience, getting a chance to live a day in the life of a Stingers baseball player. The special Community All-Star Night will take place on Monday, July 21st, 2025, and will include the following experiences:

Press Conference: The All-Stars will be introduced at an official press conference, where they will receive a custom Willmar Stingers jersey (with their name and number) and an official cap.

Personal Baseball Card: Each All-Star will be given their own Willmar Stingers baseball card, which will be featured in the Community All-Star Trading Card Packs given to the first 250 fans at the game.

One-Day Promotional Contract: The All-Stars will sign a one-day promotional contract with the Willmar Stingers Baseball Club.

Pre-Game Fun: All-Stars will take part in batting practice and infield/outfield drills with the Willmar Stingers.

Introductions: The All-Stars will be introduced to the crowd alongside the starting lineup as official members of the Stingers.

Ceremonial First Pitch: Each All-Star will have the opportunity to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Stingers game.

Dugout Experience: The All-Stars will have the chance to sit in the dugout with the team for the first part of the game.

On-Field Activities: All-Stars will also participate in several on-field activities during the game.

How to Apply

To apply for the 2025 Community All-Star program, complete the online registration form available on the Willmar Stingers website, or mail the completed form to Willmar Stingers, PO Box 201, Willmar, MN 56201. All applications must be received by April 25th, 2025 to be eligible.

Apply Here!

bit.ly/CommunityAll-Stars

Ticket Packages

Season ticket packages, group tickets, and Kwik Trip 5-game and 7-game plans are available. The Kwik Trip ticket plans include premium select games throughout the summer, including the 2025 Home Opener and Fan Appreciation Night.

For more information and other stories about the Willmar Stingers, visit wctrib.com, your official source for Stingers baseball.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.