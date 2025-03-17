2025 Chinooks Group Tickets on Sale
March 17, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
Mequon, WI - The best summer memories are made at the ballpark, and the Lakeshore Chinooks are making it easier than ever for groups to enjoy a night of baseball, food, and fun at Moonlight Graham Field! Whether you're planning a corporate outing, a family get-together, or a night out with friends, our group ticket packages offer an unbeatable experience for fans of all ages.
Unmatched Group Experiences
From exclusive private decks to all-you-can-eat picnics, our group options cater to gatherings of all sizes:
Beer Pen & Modelo Deck: Enjoy field-level seating with full food and drink options.
Backyard Patio: A private outfield oasis for groups of 75+, complete with unlimited ballpark fare and drinks.
Leinenkugel's Dock & Drake Ready for Retirement Deck: Enjoy the game in style with great food and drinks.
Pre-Game Picnic: Gather before the first pitch with a buffet featuring hot dogs, brats, burgers, and more, starting at just $25 per person!
All group packages include two drinks per person, with kids 12 and under receiving a Kids Zone Pass and a Chinooks hat.
Book Your Group Outing Today!
Make this summer unforgettable with a group outing at Moonlight Graham Field. Spots fill up fast, so reserve your date now!
For more details and booking information, contact us at 262-618-4659 or email nickp@lakeshorechinooks.com. For inquiries, visit tinyurl.com/LSC25Groups.
