Alumni of the Week: Magers and Michael

March 17, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







For your MoonDogs Alumni of the Week, we have fielder Louis Magers and pitcher Peter Michael.

Louis Magers is a two-way player for the Minnesota State Mankato Mavericks. Magers has had continuously great games this far, but the most notable are Point Park and Wayne State. This past week he went 6-11 at the plate. In his at-bats, Magers had 9 RBIs, 6 runs, and 3 homeruns! Magers games versus Wayne State are his new season highs with 5 RBIs, 3 runs scored, and 2 homeruns.

Magers was with the MoonDogs for 2 seasons being 2023 and 2024. In his two seasons, he batted in 9 games, with 35 at-bats, 7 runs, 7 hits, 9 RBIs, and 1 homerun. His batting average between those two seasons was .200. Pitching for the MoonDogs Magers played in 12 games, with 1 win and 2 losses, 26 innings pitched, 31 strikeouts, and an ending ERA with 5.19.

Peter Michael is earning his second Alumni of the Week honor for the MoonDogs with his latest outting with North Carolina. Michael pitched 6.1 innings and only gave up 1 hit! In his 6.1 innings of work, he also recorded 7 strikeouts! This is Michael's 5th game of the season for Louisville and he recent game versus North Carolina is his season high for innings pitched.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.