Lakeshore Chinooks Announce Front Office Promotions

Menomonee Falls, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks are excited to announce several key promotions within the front office as the organization prepares for an exciting 2025 season. These changes reflect the team's commitment to enhancing the fan experience, strengthening community relationships, and continuing its tradition of excellence.

Arie Bankston Promoted to Assistant General Manager

Arie Bankston, who is entering her ninth season with the Chinooks, has been promoted to Assistant General Manager. Arie has been a cornerstone of the organization, serving as Director of Marketing for the past two seasons. In her role, she has been instrumental in managing all aspects of marketing, advertising, sponsorship fulfillment, digital media, community relations, and the internship program. In her new role, Arie will oversee the day-to-day operations of the team, ensuring the smooth coordination of all departments. Her leadership will be instrumental as the Chinooks look to build on their successes both on and off the field.

General Manager Eric Snodgrass said, "Arie's promotion is truly well deserved. She has really stepped up in her department and helped run the day-to-day operations of our organization. We look forward to seeing the impact she will make on the organization."

Nick Penge Named Director of Ticket Sales

Nick Penge has been promoted to Director of Ticket Sales, marking his third season with the Lakeshore Chinooks. As Director of Ticket Sales, Nick will oversee the development and execution of ticketing strategies, including season passes, mini-game plans, and group outings, with the goal of enhancing the overall game day experience for all fans.

Snodgrass added, "Nick's promotion is truly earned. He has been instrumental in helping to manage his department and contribute to the daily operations. We are eager to see how his leadership will continue to enhance our ticket sales and fan experience."

Harrison Carter Promoted to Corporate Accounts Manager

Harrison Carter will take on the role of Corporate Accounts Manager for the 2025 season, following his successful stint as Special Assistant to the General Manager in 2024. Harrison, a graduate of Xavier University with a major in Sport Management and minors in Business Administration and Public Relations, brings fresh perspectives and experience from his internships with the Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals.

"We are very excited to welcome Harrison to the organization full time," said Snodgrass. "Since joining us this summer, he has been a major asset to the team."

