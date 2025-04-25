Community Block Party Set for May 4th

April 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mequon, WI - The Chinooks are excited to announce the return of the pre-season event, our Community Block Party presented by Kohler Credit Union. This year's event will take place on Sunday, May 4th from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Kohler Credit Union in Mequon (11357 N. Port Washington Road).

Fans will enjoy a complimentary lunch (while supplies last). Everyone's favorite fish, Gill, will be in attendance. There will also be games, giveaways, and more. The first 100 guests will also receive a free 2025 ticket voucher and mystery bobblehead.

It will also be the first opportunity for members of Gill's Minnows Kids Club to pick up their membership packets.

Kohler Credit Union is a $730 million not-for-profit, financial cooperative, owned and governed by its members. Membership is open to anyone who lives or works in Brown, Sheboygan, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, Door, Kewaunee, or Waukesha County; as well as their immediate family members and associates or organizations.

Kohler Credit Union is the official sponsor of the Chinooks 2025 season. Season 13 kicks off at Moonlight Graham Field on Friday, May 30th. Ticket memberships, group tickets, and mini game packages are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets go on sale Monday, April 28th. For more information, visit lakeshorechinooks.com.

