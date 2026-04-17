Hometown Grit. Big Bat. Big Comeback. Sam Meidenbauer Returns to the Chinooks

Published on April 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







There is something different about a hometown player.

The connection runs deeper. The pride hits harder. And when that player battles through adversity and comes back stronger, it gives fans even more reason to rally behind him.

That is exactly what Sam Meidenbauer brings to the Lakeshore Chinooks this summer.

A Waukesha native and Waukesha West graduate, Meidenbauer is not just returning to the Chinooks. He is returning with something to prove.

Fans may remember his earlier stints in 2023 and 2025, where he established himself as one of the most reliable and productive hitters in the lineup. As a freshman at Milwaukee School of Engineering, he burst onto the scene with a .372 batting average, four home runs, and a near perfect .999 OPS. That performance carried straight into his first Chinooks summer, where he hit .311 and continued to show his ability to deliver in big moments.

And he has only gotten better.

After another dominant college season where he pushed his OPS north of .900, Meidenbauer transferred to University of Wisconsin Platteville and elevated his game to another level. He launched a career high 11 home runs while hitting .346 and posting an eye popping 1.149 OPS. Those are not just good numbers. Those are impact player numbers.

But his path has not been easy.

Following last summer, Meidenbauer faced a major setback with injuries to both shoulders that required two surgeries. The kind of challenge that forces players to either step back or dig deeper.

He chose to dig deeper.

Now healthy, motivated, and with one more year of eligibility ahead, Meidenbauer has his sights set on reaching the Division 1 level. His focus is clear. His confidence is back. And his journey is far from finished.

Before that next step, he is coming home.

"This place means a lot to me," Meidenbauer said. "I love the summer here, and the time we get to spend together as a team. The chemistry is real. You build relationships with guys you would never meet otherwise."

That clubhouse connection is part of what makes the Chinooks special. It is also why players like Meidenbauer return.

This summer will not just be about baseball for him. He will also be gaining real world experience through a civil engineering internship with Construction Resource Management, part of the Walbec Group. It is another example of the discipline and work ethic that define who he is both on and off the field.

For Chinooks fans, the takeaway is simple.

A proven hitter. A versatile infielder who can play all over the diamond. A hometown player who understands what it means to wear the jersey.

And now, a player with something to prove.

Sam Meidenbauer is back. And this summer, he is ready to make it count.







Northwoods League Stories from April 17, 2026

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