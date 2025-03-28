Senger Debuts with Mets

March 28, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - Former Lakeshore Chinook Hayden Senger made his MLB debut during the league's opening day with the New York Mets on Thursday. Senger's appearance with the Mets makes him the 21st Chinooks alumni to make it to the MLB.

The Hamilton, Ohio native played for Miami (OH) for his college baseball career from 2016 to 2018. In the summer of 2016, Senger joined the Chinooks roster. Hayden appeared in 41 games for Lakeshore and batted .221 with 30 hits, 9 runs, 2 home runs, and 18 runs batting in. He also appeared behind the plate in 38 of his 41 games.

In 2018, He was drafted by the New York Mets in the 24th round of the MLB Draft. Senger would remain in the Met's organization for the next seven seasons. Over the past seven years, Hayden would continue to rise in the ranks through the Met's minor league system, primarily as a catcher. During his minor league career, he has appeared in over 400 games.

After years of hard work and determination, Senger's dream has come true by making the New York Met's opening day roster serving as the club's backup catcher. Hayden would see action in the first game of the season. He would replace Met's starting catcher, Luis Torrens, behind the plate in the 8th inning. In the top of the 9th, Senger came to the plate for the first time ever in his MLB career with the bases load but unfortunately resulted in a strikeout.

The Chinooks wish Hayden the best of luck as he begins his MLB career with the Mets.

