Rockers Add Twin Synergy to 2025 Roster

March 28, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - This spring has been the first time that brothers Kendall and Kamar Dove have not played on the same team. Kendall is pitching for The University of Texas at San Antonio and Kamar pitches for Prairie View A&M University. Today the Rockers announced that the brothers from New Caney, Texas will reunite again on the same field with the Green Bay Rockers this summer.

Kendall Dove- RHP - 6'5"/228 - Sophomore

Kendall is in his first season pitching for The University of Texas at San Antonio, after spending his freshman year at Texas A&M Corpus Christi. So far on the season he has made 11 appearances out of the bullpen, tossing 18.1 innings and recording 17 strikeouts while walking only three batters. Last year at Texas A&M Corpus Christi he made 24 appearances, spanning 35.2 innings, while recording 24 strikeouts. He is no stranger to summer ball after playing with his brother for the Victoria Generals last summer. In 13 innings of relief work he recorded 12 strikeouts against just four walks and posted a 4-0 record with a 2.77 ERA. A 2023 graduate from New Caney High, he earned All-District honors from 2020-2021 and again in 2023. He was also selected First-Team All-District along with First-Team All-Academic.

Kamar Dove - RHP - 6'4"/190 - Redshirt Freshman

Kamar "KD" Dove is in the midst of his first season at Prairie View A&M University, where he has appeared in eight games, making three starts, so far this spring. He has tossed 26.1 innings on the mound while recording 17 strikeouts and a 4.10 ERA. Prior to joining Prairie View A&M, he pitched at Texas A&M Corpus Christi and last summer pitched for the Victoria Generals in the Texas Collegiate League alongside his brother. In 10 games for Victoria, he pitched 25 innings while recording 18 strikeouts and posted a 1-0 record with a 3.24 ERA. During his high school career at New Caney High, he earned All-District honors in 2020 and 2021. During his junior year, he led his team to a 10-1 record, earning the first playoff berth in school history since former big league outfielder Adam Dunn's time at the high school.

