Rockers Strengthen Roster with Signings of Denty, Buchanan, and Selga

April 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - With just under two months away from Opening Day of the Northwoods League season, the Rockers have continued to strengthen the roster today with the signees of Kevin Denty (Valparaiso), Brayden Buchanan (Baylor), and Eli Selga (San Diego State).

Kevin Denty - OF - 6'1"/205 - Sophomore

Hailing from Valparaiso University, Denty is in the midst of his sophomore campaign. Originally from Tinley Park, Illinois, he's played in 23 games, starting in 21 on the season. He currently ranks third on the team with a .295 batting average, with one home run, seven doubles, a triple, and 15 RBIs. Denty also carries a team-best on-base percentage of .402. During his freshman season, he accumulated a .278 batting average, three home runs with a .415 on-base percentage. Denty is no stranger to summer baseball as he played for the Utica Blue Sox in the Perfect game Collegiate Baseball League last summer where he appeared in 32 games, while batting .353 and sporting a .504 on-base percentage and 1.023 OPS.

Brayden Buchanan - C - 6'1"/218 - Sophomore

Buchanan is redshirting his sophomore campaign at Baylor but will look to get back in the swing of things with the Rockers this summer. As a true freshman a season ago, he played in 23 games, starting in 12 at the catcher position. The Austin, Texas local played for the Clinton Lumberkings in the Prospect league last summer where he batted .256, tallied one home run, 11 RBIs, and five walks spanning 13 contests. He was ranked in the top 450 players in the nation by Perfect Game coming out of Vandegrift High School and is regarded as an elite defensive catcher.

Eli Selga - C - 6'0"/200 - Freshman

San Diego State University freshman, Eli Selga, is a catcher from Cathedral Catholic High School. His senior year he was second-team all-Western league and won three varsity letters. There, he led his team with a batting average of .356 racking up 36 hits, 10 doubles, and 18 RBIs. He closed his high school career by appearing in the CIF San Diego Section All-Star Game at Petco Park where he ripped a solo homer for the West. He is redshirting at San Diego State this spring and will look to break out in a big way for the Rockers this summer.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.