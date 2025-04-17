Rockers Announce Bat Dog Schedule for 2025

April 17, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers players will be joined in the dugout by one familiar four-legged teammate and a couple of new ones this summer. The team is thrilled to announced that Cooper (Misfit Hills Pet Services) will share bat dog duties with Scout and Wally (Practical Obedience LLC) to cover 20 of the team's 36 home games this summer.

"Cooper is back and ready to bring smiles, wagging tails, and a whole lot of heart to every game he attends," said trainer Courtney Zastrow of Misfit Hills Pet Services. "Fans should also watch for his little brother D-dox, who will be attending some games as a cameo as well, getting ready to learn the very important job of being the bat dog."

Known for his enthusiastic bat retrieval skills and irresistible charm, Cooper is more than just a gameday highlight-he's a proud ambassador of Misfit Hills Pet Services. This summer, fans can catch Cooper in action for eight Rockers games while discovering some of his favorite treats for every bat he retrieves-Misfit Hills' premium freeze-dried goodies, which are shipped all over Wisconsin. Whether your pet prefers beef liver, bison liver, or duck, Misfit Hills has something special to keep tails wagging all year long.

The Rockers have also partnered with Practical Obedience LLC this season to have two additional canines covering 12 additional games. Maggie Hansen, owner of Practical Obedience, is excited to incorporate Scout on Monday games and Wally on Wednesdays this summer.

"We're beyond excited to kick off this partnership with the Green Bay Rockers and support their mission in such a fun, engaging way," said Hansen. "Their family-friendly, community-focused approach aligns perfectly with our values as a locally owned training company focused on putting family friendly dogs into our neighborhoods. We're looking forward to this unique opportunity to show the community what skilled, positive reinforcement training can do-and to bring a little extra fun to the ballpark!"

Single game tickets are on sale now. Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.