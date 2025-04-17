Hot Tots Sign Trio of JUCO Sluggers

April 17, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Minot Hot Tots News Release







Minot, ND - The Minot Hot Tots ranked in the top ten of the Northwoods League across nearly all hitting categories in 2024. The incoming signees for 2025 show no signs of slowing down the offensive production.

Cole Meyer, Outfielder, Chattahoochee Valley Community College

The latest addition to bolster the batting is a sophomore outfielder from Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Cole Meyer. To begin his second season at CVCC, Meyer has homered three times and collected an .873 OPS. His 16 runs batted in have helped the Pirates through the first half of a competitive Alabama Community College Conference season. Meyer will be making his Northwoods League debut as a member of the Minot Hot Tots this summer.

Bryson Hoier, Outfielder, Saddleback College

Bryson Hoier kicked off his collegiate baseball career with a strong freshman season at Saddleback College. Hoier's hitting prowess has continued into year two with the Bobcats, with a .740 OPS and a home run. Hoier and the Saddleback Bobcats are looking to achieve back-to-back 3C2A California State Titles. Hoier has previously played in the Dakotas as a member of the Spearfish Sasquatch in 2022. Last summer, he stayed in southern California with the California Collegiate League's San Luis Obispo Blues. Over two summer ball seasons, Hoier has totaled 21 RBIs and 11 extra-base hits and a .726 OPS.

Makai Susor, Infielder, Skyline College

Keeping the focus in California, first-year infielder Makai Susor has been hitting well for the Skyline Trojans. Susor has put together eight multi-hit games through his first 21 games played. The San Francisco product's .390 on-base percentage and 12 runs scored has aided in the Trojans' winning ways to begin the 2025 spring season. Before college ball, Susor was a standout corner infielder at St. Ignatius Prep.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.