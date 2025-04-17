Former Duluth Huskies Pitcher Logan VanWey Makes MLB Debut with Houston Astros

Logan VanWey played collegiately at Missouri Southern State University. He played for the Duluth Huskies in 2018 and 2019 and the La Crosse Loggers in 2020. He was signed in 2022 by the Astros as an undrafted free agent out of the Pioneer League.

In 2018 VanWey appeared in 12 games for the Huskies and was 1-3 with a 3.46 ERA. He had 31 strikeouts in 26.0 innings and had one save. In 2019 he was 2-0 in seven games and pitched in 15.1 innings with 22 strikeouts. In 2020 with La Crosse, VanWey appeared in three games and was 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA across 6.0 innings and had 14 strikeouts.

VanWey started his affiliated professional career in 2022 with the Astros Orange team in the Rookie level Florida Complex League. In four games he was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA. He struck out 16 batters in 8.0 innings while walking three.

In 2023 VanWey started the year in High A with the Asheville Tourists of the South Atlantic League. After 15 games he was promoted to the Corpus Christi Hooks of the Double A Texas League. He would pitch in 23 games before another promotion, to end the season, to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys of the AAA Pacific Coast League. Over 40 games he was 2-1 with a 3.72 ERA across 48.1 innings. He struck out 63 batters, walked 30, and had three saves.

VanWey spent the full 2024 season in Sugar Land where he went 9-1 with a 3.22 ERA. He struck out 98 batters in 72.2 innings and had four saves.

The 2025 season saw VanWey begin the year in Sugar Land before his call-up to the Astros. He had appeared in two games and had a 3.00 ERE across 3.0 innings.

Vanwey's MLB debut marks a significant milestone, as he became the first player from the Glacier Range Riders to appear in a Major League game. In his Major League debut against the Angels, VanWey entered the game in relief and pitched 2.0 innings, allowing no runs and no hits while striking out one.

