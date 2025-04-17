Chinooks 2025 Promotional Schedule: First Round of Promotions

Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks 2025 promotional schedule is here. Giveaways, theme nights, appearances, and much more set for all 36 home games at Moonlight Graham Field. Season 13 is presented by Kohler Credit Union. The 2025 season gets underway on Friday, May 30th. Here is the rundown of our first round of promotions:

Giveaways

May 30th: Gill Field of Dreams Bobblehead (750 available) presented by Wisconsin Dental Association Dental Savings Club

May 30th: Schedule Magnet (all fans) presented by Kohler Credit Union

June 1st: Tote Bag (500 available) presented by Port Washington State Bank (Member FDIC)

June 2nd: Mystery Bobblehead Night (500 available) presented by National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

June 4th: Summerfest Ticket (500 available) presented by Summerfest

June 7th: Gill Coin Bank (750 available) presented by Kohler Credit Union

June 9th: Mystery Bobblehead Night (500 available) presented by National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

June 20th: Hawaiian Shirt (500 available, 13+) presented by Horicon Bank

June 28th: Million Dollar Man Bobblehead (750 available) presented by Robert Haack Diamonds

July 2nd: Nook Nation Hat (500 available)

July 10th: Pint Glass (500 available, 21+) presented by Foxtown Brewing

July 12th: Team Trading Cards Set (500 available)

July 21st: Team Poster (500 available)

July 24th: Logo Baseball (500 available)

July 26th: Alternate Identify Hat (500 available)

July 29th: Nook Nation T-Shirt (350 available, 13+) presented by Lumia Mequon

August 3rd: Superhero Gill Bobblehead (750 available) presented by Current Electric

August 4th: Mystery Bobblehead Night (500 available)

Theme Nights

May 30th: Moonlight Graham Day presented by Wisconsin Dental Association Dental Savings Club

Free Game Ticket for Dental Professionals

June 4th: Summerfest Night presented by Summerfest

June 7th: Chinooks Eras Night

June 8th: Gill's Birthday Party presented by Bayside Garden Center

June 13th: Gill-O-Ween Night

Pre-Game Trick or Treating

June 18th: Milwaukee Baseball Night ft. Brewers Mascots

June 19th (AM GAME): Kids & Seniors Day

June 19th (PM Game): Toy Story Night ft. Woody & Buzz Lightyear

June 20th: Luau Night

June 25th: Bark in the Park Night presented by Fromm Family Foods

June 25th: Dollar Dog Day

June 28th: Pro Wrestling Night ft. Marty Jannetty presented by Robert Haack Diamonds

June 28th: Kids TV Takeover ft. Paw Patrol & Pikachu

June 29th: Kids TV Takeover ft. Bluey & PJ Mask

July 1st & July 2nd: Military & Veterans Appreciation Night

Free Game Ticket for Military & Veterans

July 7th: Milwaukee Admirals Night presented by Milwaukee Admirals Hockey

July 10th: First Responders Night presented by Foley & Lardner

Free Game Ticket for First Responders

July 10th: Superman Night ft. Superman

July 13th: Pro Wrestling Day ft. Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase presented by Robert Haack Diamonds

July 13th: Lego Day presented by Bricks & Mini Figs North Shore MKE

July 24th: Christmas in July

July 26th & July 27th: Alternate Identity Weekend

August 2nd: Chinooks Cancer Awareness Night presented by Aurora Health Care

August 3rd: Super Hero Day presented by Current Electric

August 3rd: Princess Day

August 4th: Green & Gold Night

August 8th: Fan Appreciation Night

Special Game Day Events

June 1st: Post-Game On Field Family Catch

June 2nd: Jr. Chinooks Night (Class of 2025) presented by Wisconsin Dental Association Dental Savings Club

June 3rd: Chinooks Win You Win

Free 2025 Game Ticket if Chinooks Win (all fan)

June 8th: Make-A-Wish Day

June 13th: Fireworks Night presented by Port Washington State Bank (Member FDIC)

June 19th & June 20th: Tropical Jersey Auction

July 25th & July 26th: Alternate Identify Jersey Auction

August 4th: Mel's Charities Impact Night presented by Mel's Charities

August 6th: Jr. Chinooks Night (Class of 2026) presented by Wisconsin Dental Association Dental Savings Club

August 8th: Chinooks Win You Win

Free 2026 Game Ticket if Chinooks Win (all fans)

Additional promotions will be announced in the coming weeks. Ticket memberships, mini game packages, and group tickets are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets go on sale Monday, April 28th.

