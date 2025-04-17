Chinooks 2025 Promotional Schedule: First Round of Promotions
April 17, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks 2025 promotional schedule is here. Giveaways, theme nights, appearances, and much more set for all 36 home games at Moonlight Graham Field. Season 13 is presented by Kohler Credit Union. The 2025 season gets underway on Friday, May 30th. Here is the rundown of our first round of promotions:
Giveaways
May 30th: Gill Field of Dreams Bobblehead (750 available) presented by Wisconsin Dental Association Dental Savings Club
May 30th: Schedule Magnet (all fans) presented by Kohler Credit Union
June 1st: Tote Bag (500 available) presented by Port Washington State Bank (Member FDIC)
June 2nd: Mystery Bobblehead Night (500 available) presented by National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum
June 4th: Summerfest Ticket (500 available) presented by Summerfest
June 7th: Gill Coin Bank (750 available) presented by Kohler Credit Union
June 9th: Mystery Bobblehead Night (500 available) presented by National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum
June 20th: Hawaiian Shirt (500 available, 13+) presented by Horicon Bank
June 28th: Million Dollar Man Bobblehead (750 available) presented by Robert Haack Diamonds
July 2nd: Nook Nation Hat (500 available)
July 10th: Pint Glass (500 available, 21+) presented by Foxtown Brewing
July 12th: Team Trading Cards Set (500 available)
July 21st: Team Poster (500 available)
July 24th: Logo Baseball (500 available)
July 26th: Alternate Identify Hat (500 available)
July 29th: Nook Nation T-Shirt (350 available, 13+) presented by Lumia Mequon
August 3rd: Superhero Gill Bobblehead (750 available) presented by Current Electric
August 4th: Mystery Bobblehead Night (500 available)
Theme Nights
May 30th: Moonlight Graham Day presented by Wisconsin Dental Association Dental Savings Club
Free Game Ticket for Dental Professionals
June 4th: Summerfest Night presented by Summerfest
June 7th: Chinooks Eras Night
June 8th: Gill's Birthday Party presented by Bayside Garden Center
June 13th: Gill-O-Ween Night
Pre-Game Trick or Treating
June 18th: Milwaukee Baseball Night ft. Brewers Mascots
June 19th (AM GAME): Kids & Seniors Day
June 19th (PM Game): Toy Story Night ft. Woody & Buzz Lightyear
June 20th: Luau Night
June 25th: Bark in the Park Night presented by Fromm Family Foods
June 25th: Dollar Dog Day
June 28th: Pro Wrestling Night ft. Marty Jannetty presented by Robert Haack Diamonds
June 28th: Kids TV Takeover ft. Paw Patrol & Pikachu
June 29th: Kids TV Takeover ft. Bluey & PJ Mask
July 1st & July 2nd: Military & Veterans Appreciation Night
Free Game Ticket for Military & Veterans
July 7th: Milwaukee Admirals Night presented by Milwaukee Admirals Hockey
July 10th: First Responders Night presented by Foley & Lardner
Free Game Ticket for First Responders
July 10th: Superman Night ft. Superman
July 13th: Pro Wrestling Day ft. Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase presented by Robert Haack Diamonds
July 13th: Lego Day presented by Bricks & Mini Figs North Shore MKE
July 24th: Christmas in July
July 26th & July 27th: Alternate Identity Weekend
August 2nd: Chinooks Cancer Awareness Night presented by Aurora Health Care
August 3rd: Super Hero Day presented by Current Electric
August 3rd: Princess Day
August 4th: Green & Gold Night
August 8th: Fan Appreciation Night
Special Game Day Events
June 1st: Post-Game On Field Family Catch
June 2nd: Jr. Chinooks Night (Class of 2025) presented by Wisconsin Dental Association Dental Savings Club
June 3rd: Chinooks Win You Win
Free 2025 Game Ticket if Chinooks Win (all fan)
June 8th: Make-A-Wish Day
June 13th: Fireworks Night presented by Port Washington State Bank (Member FDIC)
June 19th & June 20th: Tropical Jersey Auction
July 25th & July 26th: Alternate Identify Jersey Auction
August 4th: Mel's Charities Impact Night presented by Mel's Charities
August 6th: Jr. Chinooks Night (Class of 2026) presented by Wisconsin Dental Association Dental Savings Club
August 8th: Chinooks Win You Win
Free 2026 Game Ticket if Chinooks Win (all fans)
Additional promotions will be announced in the coming weeks. Ticket memberships, mini game packages, and group tickets are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets go on sale Monday, April 28th.
