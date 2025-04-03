After Three Years of Rocking...It's Time to Roll

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers have unveiled an alternate identity for the 2025 season the pays tribute to an industry that has been on a roll in Green Bay longer than the famous football team just down the road from Capital Credit Union Park. We're not talking about a modest roll-more like a mega roll! In partnership with BW Converting, the Rockers will become the Green Bay Rollers for one game on Wednesday, July 23rd to salute an industry that still accounts for more than 6,000 jobs in Brown County today.

"Green Bay and the PCMC brand of BWC have been the center of the tissue industry in North America for 100 years. We are thrilled to bring together our passion for Tissue with America's oldest pastime and partnering with the Green Bay Rockers to celebrate the Tissue Industry by rebranding for one great evening as the Green Bay Rollers," said Stan Blakney, President of BW Converting.

Dubbed as the 'toilet paper capital of the world', Green Bay has one of the largest tissue recycling operations in the world. It's the place where the first splinter-free toilet paper was introduced in 1935. The robust industry of toilet paper production also helped shield the city from the worst of The Great Depression.

To celebrate the rich history of the industry in the community, the Rockers will wear specialty themed toilet paper jerseys that will debut on Wednesday, July 23rd as the Rockers host the Madison Mallards. All game-worn jerseys will be available for bidding at the game and online, with bidding to conclude at the end of the 7th inning and all proceeds donated to a charity of BW Converting's choice. The vision for the identity was contrived by former Rockers intern Chase Hendricks.

"I've always been passionate about art, especially sports design, since I was about 11 or 12. As I got older, designing logos and jerseys became one of my favorite hobbies. So, early on in my internship with the Rockers last summer, I had the idea to create an alternate identity or rebrand just for fun. After researching Green Bay's past teams, a 2018 name-the-team contest, and local history, I discovered that Green Bay is considered the "toilet paper capital of the world." Since alternate identities are known to be pretty unconventional, I ran with it and eventually landed on the "Rollers," playing off of the 'rock n' roll ' theme," said Hendricks.

If that doesn't get fans flush with excitement, there's more! The first 1,000 fans through the gates on July 23rd will receive a custom designed toilet paper roll, courtesy of BW Converting. Merchandise is available for pre-sale purchase online now at greenbayrockers.com and will be available in the Team Apparel Fan Shop this summer.

