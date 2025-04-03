All New Premium Seating Available

April 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







The Duluth Huskies are thrilled to announce the launch of Premium Ballpark Seating, offering fans and businesses an upgraded game day experience like never before! Located along the first and third base fence lines, these prime seats bring spectators close to the action while providing top-tier amenities.

Each Premium Seating Package includes:

All-inclusive food, beer, and wine service through the 7th inning

Unmatched field-level views for an immersive baseball experience

Two reserved parking spots for ultimate convenience

Comfortable private table seating for you and your guest

This new seating option is perfect for businesses, families, or groups looking to enjoy the game in comfort while experiencing premium hospitality! The Huskies are excited to bring this unique offering to Wade Stadium and elevate the game-day experience.

Seating is limited to 10 tables of 4. Don't miss out on the exclusive opportunity to experience Huskies Baseball like never before! For more information or to secure your Premium Ballpark Seating, reach out to our General Manager, Herb Gibson, at (612) 419 - 1987.

