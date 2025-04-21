Plan Your Group's Unforgettable Ballpark Experience Today

April 21, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







Summer is all about sunshine, good company and great experiences- so why not bring your crew to the ballpark? The Duluth Huskies are now booking group outings, offering the perfect way to gather with friends, family, coworkers or teammates for a fun field night of baseball, food, and entertainment. A day/night at Wade Stadium is more than just baseball- it's about creating lasting memories with people who matter most.

Why a Huskies Game is the Perfect Group Outing:

Great for Any Occasion

Employee/Volunteer Appreciation

Corporate Milestones or Celebrations

Family/Class Reunions

Bachelor/Bachelorette Parties

Wedding Receptions

Gender Reveals

Enhanced Game Day Experience

Exclusive Group Benefits

Affordable and Hassle Free

Unbeatable Summer Atmosphere

Flexible Food and Drink Options

Pre/in Game Recognition

Group outings with the Huskies are a fantastic way to enjoy America's favorite pastime while creating unforgettable memories with your group of friends, colleagues, and/or loved ones. Hosting a group outing at the ballpark combines the thrill of the game with unique amenities and experiences for your guests, making it an ideal choice for any occasion and guests of all ages!

As the summer baseball season approaches and the Huskies opening day gets closer, allow us to do the tedious set-up and clean-up while you focus on the more important aspects of your event/outing said Taylor Terfehr, Assistant General Manager of Duluth Huskies Baseball. Regardless of what type of group outing you're looking for, the Duluth Huskies are here to help you create lasting memories and unique experiences for all your guests

Whether you're planning a corporate event, organizing a reunion or just looking for an unforgettable night out with friends and family, a Huskies game is the ultimate summer outing for everyone! With only 36 Huskies home games, exclusive group outing opportunities are beginning to fill up!

Join us at Wade Stadium for summer, baseball fun and community involvement- we can't wait to host your group's unforgettable summer experience! We encourage all interested parties to reach out as soon as possible to secure their preferred group outing dates, before the choices are limited.

To reserve your group outing date or learn more about the opportunities we provide, please visit the Duluth Huskies website at https://northwoodsleague.com/duluth-huskies/tickets-2/ or contact us at tickets@duluthhuskies.com.

