Willmar Stingers Announce Two New Additions to Front Office Staff

April 21, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

WILLMAR, MN - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce the addition of Chris Woods and Dalton Guthrie to the team's front office staff for the upcoming season. Both individuals bring valuable experience and a strong connection to the Stingers organization.

Chris Woods, who served as a promotions intern with the Stingers during the 2023 season, returns to Willmar as the team's new Promotions Director. Over the two years, Woods furthered his career in sports management as an Account Executive with the Fayetteville Marksmen of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), where he played a key role in fan engagement and ticketing operations.

Dalton Guthrie, a soon-to-be graduate of the University of North Alabama, will join the Stingers as the new Director of Ballpark Operations. Guthrie is no stranger to Bill Taunton Stadium, having spent last summer with the Stingers as a Hospitality Intern. In his new position, Guthrie will oversee the daily operations of the ballpark, ensuring an outstanding game day experience for fans, players, and staff alike.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chris and Dalton back to Willmar," said Stingers Co-Owner Marc Jerzak. "Both made a strong impression during their time with us over the last few summers, and their passion for baseball and fan experience makes them great additions to our front office team."

Fans won't have to wait long to see the Stingers in action - the 2025 home opener is set for Sunday, June 1st against the Thunder Bay Border Cats at Bill Taunton Stadium!

Now is the perfect time to lock in your seats for what promises to be an exciting season. The Stingers are offering 7-Game and 5-Game Kwik Trip Ticket Plans, giving fans the flexibility to catch the biggest nights of the summer while enjoying added perks and savings. Ticket plans are available now at willmarstingers.com or by calling the Stingers front office.

The Stingers are looking forward to a great season ahead with these two young professionals helping to lead the charge both on and off the field.

