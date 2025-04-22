Desert Bats Head North: Arizona Pair Signs with Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. - As summer baseball inches closer, the Duluth Huskies are excited to welcome two promising young players from the University of Arizona. Freshmen Kade Thompson and Nate Novitske are set to make the most of their first Northwoods League experience. Both bring strong high school resumes and are eager to further develop their game in the Northwoods League this summer.

Kade Thompson, Arizona

Kade Thompson, a freshman from the University of Arizona, will bring his defensive prowess and consistent bat to the Duluth Huskies lineup this summer. Thompson completed his prep career last spring at Casteel High School, finishing with a career .330 batting average. In his senior season, he batted .367 with 37 RBIs. Some of his favorite baseball memories include winning back-to-back 5A State Titles in his junior and senior seasons. Thompson looks forward to competing in a league where he'll be tested daily. He aims to continue his development and contribute to the Huskies' success this summer.

Nate Novitske, Arizona

Nate Novitske, a freshman infielder at the University of Arizona, will join the Duluth Huskies after wrapping up his inaugural season with the Wildcats. A standout at Foothill High School, Novitske served as a twoyear team captain and was named team MVP his senior year. He closed his prep career by batting .427 with 20 runs, nine doubles, and 22 RBIs, earning First Team AllConference. Off the field, he enjoys fishing and pickleball. Novitske is eager to play every day and contribute to a winning team dynamic with the Huskies alongside his new teammates.

