Rox Reading Program Has Record Participation for the Fourth Straight Year

April 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox Reading Program, which encourages students to read outside of the classroom, achieved record-breaking numbers for the fourth year in a row for the 2024-2025 school year with over 20,000 students from 59 area elementary schools taking part that involved 949 classrooms in 33 different cities throughout the Central Minnesota region.

Teaming up with Magnifi Financial for the 14th consecutive year, the Rox Reading Program has over 157,000 students participate in the program since 2012. There are incentives for the students, teachers, and the schools that participate in the four-week program during the months of April and May.

"The Reading Program is helping inspire thousands of kids to read outside of the classroom and over the years we have seen how it has created a love to read for many students in our community," said Scott Schreiner, Managing Partner for the Rox. "It's truly a team effort between not only the students and Rox staff, but teachers, parents, school support staff, and administrators. Of course, the program isn't where it is today without Magnifi Financial who has been a partner with the Rox Reading Program since its inception."

"It's incredibly rewarding to see so many students across Central Minnesota engaging with reading through this program," said Gary Meyer, Senior Vice President of Retail Banking at Magnifi Financial. "We're honored to support an initiative that promotes literacy, builds confidence, and strengthens skills that students will carry with them into the future."

Magnifi Financial proudly supports the Reading Program and offers incentives for participating students and teachers. Each student who completes the program receives two Rox tickets and over 2,800 participants receive a Rox drawstring bag to help carry their books. Three lucky students who complete their weekly reading goals will receive $250 towards a Magnifi Financial savings account. Magnifi Financial also provides three $250 Visa Gift Cards to help teachers buy new classroom books, plus a $1,000 cash prize for one school to upgrade their library programs, equipment, and supplies.

"Reading outside the classroom is key to developing imagination, creativity, and strong communication skills- all essential for future success," Meyer added. "Magnifi Financial is proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the Rox to support students, educators, and schools throughout the region."

The Rox home opener is May 30th at 7:05 PM versus the Badlands Big Sticks. There will be a post-game fireworks show presented by Coborn's. For a complete game schedule and to download the schedule to your phone, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

