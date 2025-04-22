Pit Spitters to Host National Anthem Auditions May 12

April 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - If you've ever dreamed about singing the National Anthem during a baseball game, here is your chance! The Pit Spitters are hosting an audition to fill National Anthem spots this season opening the auditions to the public.

"The National Anthem is the most iconic part of the pre-game show," said Lauren Dewitt, promotions manager for the Traverse City Pit Spitters. "The tryouts are a chance to showcase some amazing, local talent, and a way to engage our Pit Spitters fanbase with the game experience."

If you are an individual, duo, group, or play an instrument, the Pit Spitters would love to see you at the auditions. May 12th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Turtle Creek Stadium. The Pit Spitters will host tryouts in the Pit Spitters Performance Center located adjacent to the front office entrance. Visit the community tab at PitSpitters.com to sign up for an audition. If you are unable to attend the audition in person, don't fret! You can submit either an audio or video file through the form of your performance of the National Anthem for consideration.

Spaces are limited, so sign up today! Instructions on how to prepare are on the form, and questions can be directed to LaurenD@PitSpitters.com or at 231-943-0100 ext. 205. Those chosen to perform at a Pit Spitters game will be contacted by a Pit Spitters staff member with further information after the audition.

