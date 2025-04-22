Express Unveils 2025 Promotional Schedule
April 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
EAU CLAIRE, WI - With the 2025 season just around the corner, the Eau Claire Express have released their promotional schedule for the upcoming season.
Highlights include Bark in the Park (June 2), Chris Kroeze post-game concert (June 14), Princess & Superheroes Night (June 15), Ladies Night (July 2), Dale Varsho Bobblehead Night (July 21), and Vic Cable Bobblehead Night (August 2).
Single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 22, and can be purchased by visiting eauclaireexpress.comor calling the Express office at 715-839-7788.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from April 22, 2025
- Express Unveils 2025 Promotional Schedule - Eau Claire Express
- Rox Reading Program Has Record Participation for the Fourth Straight Year - St. Cloud Rox
- Pit Spitters to Host National Anthem Auditions May 12 - Traverse City Pit Spitters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Eau Claire Express Stories
- Express Unveils 2025 Promotional Schedule
- Eau Claire Express Announces Front Office Promotions and Additions
- Eau Claire Express to Unveil New WNB Financial Video Board
- Express Continue Partnership with River Bend Winery & Distillery
- Express Announce Logo Refresh