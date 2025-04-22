Express Unveils 2025 Promotional Schedule

April 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

EAU CLAIRE, WI - With the 2025 season just around the corner, the Eau Claire Express have released their promotional schedule for the upcoming season.

Highlights include Bark in the Park (June 2), Chris Kroeze post-game concert (June 14), Princess & Superheroes Night (June 15), Ladies Night (July 2), Dale Varsho Bobblehead Night (July 21), and Vic Cable Bobblehead Night (August 2).

Single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 22, and can be purchased by visiting eauclaireexpress.comor calling the Express office at 715-839-7788.

