Three New Arms Join the Huskies Pitching Staff

DULUTH, Minn. - With opening day less than six weeks away, the Duluth Huskies are thrilled to announce the signings of three more pitchers for the 2025 season: Isaac Hill from Oregon Tech, Maddox Meyer from the University of Nebraska Omaha, and Kerry HerndonBrown from Miami Dade College. All three pitchers are poised to make an impact as the Huskies continue assembling their 2025 squad.

Isaac Hill, Oregon Tech

Isaac Hill, a right-handed pitcher from Oregon Tech (OIT), will join the Huskies' pitching staff for the 2025 season. Last spring, Hill made 12 starts for OIT, logging 54 innings and finishing with a 4-2 record. He prepped at Hidden Valley High School, where he was a two-time 4A All-State selection. One of the defining moments of his prep career came in 2021, when he hit a walk-off grand slam to win the state title - a championship he won alongside current Huskies signee Nate Vidlak, with whom he'll reunite in Duluth this summer. Off the field, Hill enjoys golfing and fishing. He credits Brent Sackett, an Oregon State alum, as a key mentor who helped guide him through the ups and downs in his baseball journey. Hill is looking forward to competing in a new state, building relationships, and helping the Huskies win this summer.

Maddox Meyer, Omaha

Maddox Meyer, a right-handed freshman pitcher from the University of Nebraska Omaha, is set to make his summer debut with the Duluth Huskies. He joins a growing line of Omaha Mavericks arms to take the field in Duluth, including Harrison Kreiling ('22) and Caleb Riedel ('23), who have both gone on to play professional baseball. Meyer is eager for the opportunity to pitch in the Great Plains Division and take in the unique ballparks and environments the Northwoods League offers. A native of Nebraska, Meyer prepped at Malcolm High School, where he threw a complete game with nine strikeouts to win the state championship last May. One of his favorite memories from that game was Malcolm's dramatic comeback, trailing 2-0 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, the team rallied to win 3-2 and claim the title. Earlier this season for Omaha, Meyer tossed 3.1 shutout innings with five strikeouts against SEC powerhouse LSU. When he's not on the field, Meyer enjoys spending time outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He looks forward to continuing his development and contributing on the mound for the Huskies this summer.

Kerry Herndon-Brown, Miami Dade College

Kerry Herndon-Brown, a left-handed pitcher from Miami Dade College, is gearing up for a summer with the Duluth Huskies. Herndon-Brown brings both power and versatility to the roster, with a fastball that has touched 95 mph and impressive athleticism on both sides of the ball. Originally from Germantown, Maryland, Herndon-Brown began his collegiate career at the University of Memphis, later transferring to Miami Dade College to continue his development under Coach Lazaro Llanes. In the summer of 2023, he competed in the Appalachian League with the Elizabethton River Riders, where he excelled at the plate, hitting .361 with a .477 on-base percentage. Kerry is excited to make his mark in the Northwoods League and contribute to the Huskies' success this summer.

